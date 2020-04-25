Nearly 4,627 litres of beer, 259 litres of IML seized in a month

Telangana Prohibition and Excise officials have seized 4,627 litres of beer and 259 litres of Indian Made Liquor (IML) such as rum and whisky from March 22 till Friday. Besides, 201 litres of illegally distilled (ID) liquor and 13,630 black jaggery, which is used in its preparation, was seized.

Deputy Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise (Hyderabad) C. Vivekananda Reddy said that 74 cases were booked and 97 persons were arrested in this regard. Action will be taken against bars and wine shops from where the alcohol is sourced, he added.

Officials said that the accused are either being released on self-bail or are issued notices to attend Excise stations for further investigation as courts are not functioning due to the current lockdown.

In one of the cases, 429 cartons of beer and 145 cartons of breezer of various brands was seized near Boiguda Kaman on Thursday.

Not yet destroyed

Usually, the liquor seized is destroyed by either draining it, setting it on fire, or by crushing alcohol filled bottles at the end of a month. This process is taken up in the presence of an assistant excise superintendent or excise superintendent. Officials said that the liquor seized in the past one month has not been destroyed yet.