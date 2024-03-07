GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NDSA team visits Medigadda barrage, conducts inspection of damaged spot

The team is scheduled to inspect the Annaram and Sundilla barrages on Friday

March 07, 2024 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - JAYASHANKAR BHUPALPALLY

The Hindu Bureau

Tasked with inquiring into the causes of the damage suffered by the Medigadda barrage, an expert team of the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) on Thursday conducted a thorough inspection of the barrage site at Ambatpally village in Telangana’s Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

The team headed by former Chairman of the Central Water Commission (CWC) J Chandrasekhar Iyer drove straight from Hyderabad to the Medigadda barrage and conducted an in-depth inspection of the barrage site.

The bridge atop the barrage that connects Telangana’s Mahadevpur mandal with Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district remained shut since October 21, 2023.

The committee is scheduled to inspect the Annaram and Sundilla barrages of the KLIP on March 8 and submit a detailed report on a gamut of aspects including those related to design, construction and quality control to the NDSA. The committee was constituted by the NDSA under the Dam Safety Act, 2021, a couple of days ago following a written request of the Telangana government last month, sources said.

The Medigadda incident triggered a political slugfest weeks ahead of the Assembly elections in 2023 with the then main Opposition Congress party blaming the “Medigadda fiasco” on the previous BRS government for what it termed as “faulty design and construction” and “mega scam” in the construction of the KLIP. 

The BRS strongly rebutted the charges accusing the Congress as well as the BJP of trying to magnify “minor damage” of Medigadda barrage for their selfish political motives.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.