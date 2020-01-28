nCoV tests may be conducted in Hyderabad soon

In about 10 days, tests for Novel Coronavirus (nCoV) may be conducted in Hyderabad.

A tweet from the official account of Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated that four labs of Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) Viral Research and Diagnostics Lab Network in four cities, including in Hyderabad, were activated to test samples. Currently, all samples are being sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, for the tests.

There are three ICMR project facilities at Telangana — Gandhi Hospital, Osmania General Hospital (both in Hyderabad), and another in Warangal. Superintendent of Fever Hospital and director of Institute of Preventive Medicine, K. Shankar said that the one at Gandhi Hospital might be selected for the purpose in all probability. The laboratory would be checked and funds will be issued accordingly. If samples are tested in Hyderabad, it will save precious time taken to transport samples to the NIV.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender is scheduled to hold a meeting on Wednesday on the State’s preparedness to deal with nCoV.

Notified courier services

Swab samples collected from people admitted to the isolation ward of the Fever Hospital are sent to NIV in private vehicles, escorted by staff from Health Department. Dr Shankar said that they have another option to send the samples — through three courier services approved by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Officials reiterated that samples are collected from people who have travel history to China and experience symptoms such as cold, cough, breathlessness. Besides, if one is in close contact with a person who has returned from China, such as their spouse or parents, and experiences the symptoms, their samples will also be collected.

But if someone has only travel history and does not show any symptoms, they will be closely observed even if they are at home.