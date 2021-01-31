NCM vice chairman visits TMREIS, Waqf Board

Vice chairman of National Minorities Commission, Atif Rasheed, visited Telangana State Waqf Board and a school of Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) and interacted with heads of department and other officials. Mr Rasheed, in the presence of TMREIS secretary B Shafiullah visited TMREIS’ Bahadurpura Girls – 2 school in Nawabsaheb Kunta where he was shown various initiatives and the school curriculum. He was also shown classrooms, dormitories, wellness centre, and dining halls, among other facilities. He interacted with the staff who explained to him how the schools have been functioning.
Mr. Rasheed observed how students from the weaker sections of society have been benefitting from studying in TMREIS schools.
In a separate development, the Mr Rasheed visited the Telangana State Waqf Board and interacted with its chairman Mohammed Saleem who explained that there are 33,929 waqf properties and over 77,000 acres in the State. Mr Saleem also touched upon the payment of honorarium to imams and muezzins, among other initiatives.
