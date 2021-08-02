NCL consortium bags ₹1,863 cr. order from APSHC

HYDERABAD

The order is as part of implementation of ‘Pedalandariki Illu’ scheme of AP government

A consortium of NCL Industries and NCL Buildtek has received Letters of Acceptance of bids aggregating to ₹1,863.19 crore for supply of material from Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation Ltd.

The order is for supply of pre-painted (GI) steel window frame with glazed shutters and GI powder coated door frames to the APSHC as part of its implementation of Navaratnalu-Pedalandariki Illu Scheme of Andhra Pradesh government. The selection of bids was made through a rigorous closed bidding process followed by a reverse auction amongst shortlisted bidders, the companies said in a release on Monday.

An order for over 8.56 lakh units of window frames with shutters is valued at ₹1,402.71 crore and involves supplies to East and West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, YSR Kadapa and Ananthapuram districts. Another order pertains to 7.72 lakh door frames for a value of ₹460.48 crore that will be supplied to East and West Godavari, Krishna, Chittoor and Ananthapuram districts.

“We are happy NCL Group is able to play a small role in the prestigious flagship programme ‘Pedalandariki Illu’ of Andhra Pradesh government. Our goal for this project has been to keep the price affordable and provide a quality product,” NCL Industries Managing Director K.Ravi said.

MD of NCL Buildtek B. Subba Raju said, “We have started enhancing our manpower and manufacturing facilities to meet the tight delivery schedules.”

NCL Buildtek, which manufactures profiles for pre-painted steel windows and shutters, is leader of the consortium. NCL Industries is flagship company of NCL Group and its products include Nagarjuna cement, Bison panel and Nagarjuna RMC.