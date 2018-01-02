NCC training camp held at Dundigal

An NCC Training Camp was organised for cadets of NCC Air Wing at Air Force Academy (AFA), Dundigal, from Dec.19 to 31. A total of 50 cadets, including 12 senior wing girls and 38 senior division cadets attended the camp.

Cadets were exposed to intensive training activities and classroom lectures.

They were also being given exposure to aviation activities by visiting various sections of the station like the flying faculty, meteorology section, fire section and air traffic control.

Cadets were also taken to Hakimpet and Begumpet flying stations to witness operations of different aircraft types. Visits to Salar Jung Museum and Golconda Fort too formed part of the activities done, a press release said.