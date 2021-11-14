NCC pre-RD camp begins

The annual training camp –II (Pre RDC-I) being conducted by 1 Telangana Battallion NCC, Secunderabad has commenced at Bison Training Grounds with effect from November 10 to 19 with 270 girl cadets and 130 boy cadets from across various districts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh States attending.

Deputy camp commandant Maj Aditi Singh is being assisted by four lady NCC officers. The camp is also giving special training to the cadets for selection for the Republic Day Parade to be held in New Delhi, 2022. Camp Commandant Col Ramanuj Singh briefed all the cadets about the aim of the camp and the Dos & Don’ts to be followed by all cadets. Training activities like drill, weapon training, map reading, firing, sports and cultural activities will be taken up. Guest lectures in fire fighting, traffic rules and road safety awareness, mental health, food and nutrition have been lined up.

All attending cadets will be awarded with participation certificate on successful completion of the camp during the closing address scheduled on November 18. Apart from the 400 NCC Cadets, 25 army personnel, 13 civil staff, 6 associate NCC officers and 2 girls cadet instructors are attending the camp.