Drill parade, horse show, platoon mock drill, cultural dance and other activities marked the National Cadets Corps (NCC) Day celebrated by the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Directorate at General Kishna Rao Parade Ground, Secunderabad on Sunday.

Senior division and senior wing contingents representing nine groups of the Directorate participated in the parade reviewed by chief guest Air Marshal J Chalapati, Commandant, Air Force Academy, Dundigal. Air Vice Marshal Dilip Kumar Patnaik, Commandant, College of Air Warfare was the guest of honour. Air Commodore N.N. Reddy, Deputy Director General, AP & Telangana NCC Directorate welcomed the guests.

Cadets took a pledge to work towards upholding the unity of the nation and furthering noble causes such as saving the girl child, curtailing social evils such as dowry and corruption, also to contribute towards religious harmony and development of the community as a whole.

Air Marshal Chalapati, appreciating the effort by all rank and file, urged all the personnel to rededicate themselves and continue to follow the true traditions and customs of NCC. He made a special mention about the Associate NCC Officers (ANO) as an important link between the NCC personnel and cadets and urged them to ensure that young cadets are groomed and nurtured with qualities like discipline, leadership, secular outlook and selfless service to the country.

NCC is a Tri-Services Organisation where young cadets get an opportunity to stay in camps and visit new places across the country learning the art of independence besides enhancing their social skills. It also helps the youth to prepare themselves to join in all three forces of Army, Navy and Air Force. A special souvenir was also released.