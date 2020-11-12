NCBC conducts public hearing at UoH

Hyderabad

The National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) visited the University of Hyderabad to look into complaints on issues related to OBC students and teachers.

The public hearing with students, research scholars, and teaching and non-teaching staff was the first by the NCBC and it was conducted by Thalloju Achari, Member of NCBC, and Ramesh Vishwanathula, Legal Advisor, NCBC, along with University of Hyderabad Administration.

Issues related to the representation of OBCs in teaching, and non-teaching including roster issues, PhD and MPhil admissions were raised. Mr. Achari informed that the Commission will take necessary steps to protect the interest of the OBCs, a statement said.

The statement further added that Kiran Kumar, President of All India OBC Students Association raised issues related admissions and how gross injustice is being done to OBCs.

Teaching and Non-Teaching Associations and Unions raised issues related to seniority and promotions, need for OBC grievance cell and how the administration is issuing memos to employees for raising the issues.