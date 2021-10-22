Nayini remembered

HYDERABAD

Rich tributes were paid to labour leader and former minister Nayini Narsimha Reddy, the first Home Minister of Telangana, on his first death anniversary on Friday.

A commemorative meeting was organised at the Pingali Venktram Reddy hall in the Lower Tank Bund area here. Legislative Council pro-tem Chairman V. Bhupal Reddy, Ministers G. Jagadish Reddy (Energy), A. Indrakaran Reddy (Forests and Endowments) and V. Prashanth Reddy (Roads and Buildings), legislators R. Ravindra Naik (Devarakonda), M.S. Prabhakar Rao (Whip-Council), Legislature Secretary V. Narasimha Acharyulu and others participated in the commemorative meet and paid tributes to the late leader.

Speaking at the commemorative meeting, Mr. Jagadish Reddy said Nayini had left his indelible mark on Hyderabad.

He waged a relentless fight for the rights of the labour community and also worked for the uplift of the poor in the city, the minister said adding that Nayini had led several struggles for the rights of labour community even before being elected to the Assembly.

Mr. Prashanth Reddy said although Nayini was not present physically, his memories, were still fresh in the memory of people.