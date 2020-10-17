Hyderabad

Nayani Narsimha Reddy still critical

Former Home Minister Nayani Narsimha Reddy continues to be in a critical condition at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills. According to hospital sources, the 86-year-old politician, who was the first Home Minister of Telangana State, was admitted to hospital four days ago. “He has been put on ventilator support and is on dialysis. Doctors are doing their best to stabilise him,” a source said. Mr. Reddy was recently diagnosed with COVID-19 and had fully recovered.

