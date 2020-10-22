Nayani Narasimha Reddy: from a trade union leader to State Home Minister

Former Home Minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy, who died early on Thursday, was a trade union leader and a founder member of State unit of Hind Mazdoor Sabha, one of the five national trade unions. He was 86.

He was diagnosed with pneumonia when he was admitted to Apollo Hospitals on October 13 after he complained of breathlessness. The oxygen levels in his body were found to have dropped sharply.

Fondly called ‘Narsanna’, he is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

Reddy was born into an agricultural family in Neredugomma village near Devarakonda in erstwhile Nalgonda district He joined politics attracted by the socialist ideology of Ram Manohar Lohia. He was Janata Party MLA twice from Musheerabad constituency in combined Andhra Pradesh in 1978 and 1985.

He plunged into the separate-Telangana movement after K. Chandrasekhar Rao floated Telangana Rashtra Samithi in 2001. He was actively associated with all the party activities ever since. In the absence of Mr. Rao, it was Reddy who was given the responsibility of hoisting the national flag on occasions like Independence and Republic Days at the party office. He was also the party representative at several platforms on the demand for formation of Telangana State.

Elected for the third time as MLA from Musheerabad on TRS ticket in 2004, Narasimha Reddy was one of the six Ministers of the party to share power with Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy-led Congress government in the State. The TRS pulled out of the alliance, both in UPA government at the Centre and the State, after two years. As Backward Classes Minister, Narasimha Reddy was in-charge of YSR's native Kadapa district. He had lost the 2004-09 by-election for Assembly seat and 2009 general election.

Post 2014, upon formation of Telangana State, he was made Home Minister by Mr. Rao and was given charge of labour and employment as well. As he was not a member of the Assembly, Reddy was inducted into the Cabinet as a Member of the Legislative Council. He was denied a party ticket to contest in 2018 Assembly elections.

Reddy was known for his tough appearance in spite of advancing age. The name `Bullet Narsanna' became his sobriquet as he was known for riding his Bullet motorcycle before joining TRS.