Nayani cremated with state honours

Former Home Minister and MLC Nayani Narasimha Reddy’s mortal remains were consigned to flames on Thursday with state honours in the presence of family members, Telangana activists and TRS leaders.

His body was taken from Ministers quarters at Banjara Hills to Mahaprasthanam – the cremation ground, with hundreds of his supporters following him for the final rites.

Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao was among the pall-bearers of the late leader and he was joined by several TRS leaders and Ministers. Nayani’s wife Ahalya, who was not keeping well was brought in a wheel-chair for her to pay the last respects. Police fired three rounds into the air as a mark of respect for the departed leader as the pyre was lit.

Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Ministers Eatala Rajender, Mahmood Ali, Sabitha Indra Reddy and A. Indrakaran Reddy, TRS Parliamentary Party Leader K Keshav Rao, State level farmers coordination committee chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan were among those who attended the funeral.

Condolences

Earlier, the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed shock over the death and recalled his association with the late leader during the Telangana separate statehood movement and in the state government. The Cabinet colleagues of Mr. Rao and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar paid floral tributes to the body at Ministers Quarters. They recalled their association with Narasimha Reddy.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan also expressed grief at the passing away of Telangana’s first Home Minister and said he toiled for the Telangana formation as an unrelenting activist and for its development as Minister.

“I extend heartfelt condolences on the unfortunate demise of the first Home Minister of Telangana State, former MLA, a fighter for Telangana statehood, leader of labour unions and a soft spoken mass leader Nayini Narsimha Reddy.”

Union Minister of State for Home, G. Kishan Reddy said Nayani was a tall trade unionist, who influenced Telangana movement with his astuteness in leading masses. BJP State president Bandi Sanjay and BJP national OBC president K. Lakshman recalled his contribution to Telangana movement as well as a trade unionist who spent time in jail during the Emergency period.

TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and working president A. Revanth Reddy remembered him for the role in Telangana movement and also as a trade union leader. CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, former PCC president Ponnala Lakshmaiah and several other Congress leaders condoled his death.