Navroz celebration in Secunderabad

March 20, 2024 04:28 pm | Updated 04:28 pm IST

To celebrate the Parsi New Year, Navroz, the Zoroastrian Club, Secunderabad is organising Navroz fusion fiesta, with a cultural and culinary fest with Zoroastrian flair and a traditional sit-down dinner. The highlight of the ticketed event at the Parsi Dharamsala, Paradise in Secunderabad, apart from the Jamvo Chalo segment with a traditional lagan nu bhonu feast on a banana leaf, is the performance by Behram Siganporia of Best Kept Secret.

This is the first time Navroz is being opened to the public. Explaining the reason, Jehangir Bisney, president of Zoroastrian Club, Secunderabad says, “Navroz is now celebrated worldwide and there is always a general curiosity about our community. We want people to be aware of the Parsi community, of Navroz; which is why we decided to open the event to everyone. It is a ticketed event that will help us keep all arrangements in place and control the crowd.”

Jehangir says they have made all arrangements to keep everything authentic, so that people outside the community will know about their traditions.

Explaining the lagan nu bhonu Jehangir adds, “Food will be served on banana leaves because that is how Indian parsis serve their meals. The banana leaf is placed vertically, not horizontally, in front of diners. Traditional Parsi bhonu is always served on a banana leaf and not on a plate.”

What can be expected in the bhonu? A non-veg meal will include saria (Parsi style papad), kanduwa lagan nu achar (pickle), rotli (roti), sheermal, bharuchi akoori (Parsi styled egg preparation), patrani macchi (fish), salli chicken, ghosh nu pulau (mutton pulao), masala dal, kulfi and meetha sev.

The veg meal will replace the non-veg items with jeera alu, parsi vegetable stew, patrani paneer, veg pulao and stuffed capsicum.

The event is on March 21 , 7 pm onwards at Parsi Dharamshala, Paradise, Secunderabad.