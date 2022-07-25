Naveena Balananda Sangham to celebrate golden jubilee on August 15

Array of competitions for children under way

Naveena Balananda Sangham (NBS), a voluntary organisation for encouraging children’s cultural and creative talents, will celebrate its golden jubilee on August 15. It was founded on August 15, 1969, at Chikkadapally by children residing or studying in the vicinity who came together to form a friendly association to foster unity and showcase their inherent creative skills.

As a part of the golden jubilee celebrations, NBS would take up a few initiatives involving schoolchildren studying from class 1 to 8 in the twin cities. The events include dance, singing, drawing and painting, fancy dress, quiz and elocution at Andhra Mahila Sabha Auditorium O.U. Campus in Vidya Nagar, Hyderabad, on July 23-24, and again on July 30-31 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Interested children can contact the competitions committee through WhatsApp numbers 89782-33884 and 98490-32832.