‘Naturopathy is best for sustainable, healthy society’

28 July 2020 23:33 IST

Natural medicine is the only way forward for sustainable health, said Gunna Rajender Reddy, chairman of Gandhi Global Family and Gandhi Gyan Pratishthan, Telangana and AP.

It is the right time we turned back to nature for right solutions to create a healthy and happy society. He said Mahatma Gandhi was a staunch nature lover and devoted much of his life to practise and advocate naturopathy.

Vinobhanagar Development Society in Ibrahimpatnam in association with Siddhartha Yoga Vidyalaya, Gandhi Global Family and Gandhi Gnan Pratistan organized Nature Cure Awareness programme and laid the foundation for ‘Prakruthi Ashram’ at Gopal Ghoshala campus at Ibrahimpatnam, Rangareddy district.

Chief guest of the programme Ramachandra Rao, popular Prakruthi doctor and founder of the Sidhartha Yoga Vidyalaya, Nelakondapally, Telangana, exhorted that nature is the mother and it has absolute cure for all the diseases being suffered by human beings.