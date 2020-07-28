‘Naturopathy is best for sustainable, healthy society’

Natural medicine is the only way forward for sustainable health, said Gunna Rajender Reddy, chairman of Gandhi Global Family and Gandhi Gyan Pratishthan, Telangana and AP.
It is the right time we turned back to nature for right solutions to create a healthy and happy society. He said Mahatma Gandhi was a staunch nature lover and devoted much of his life to practise and advocate naturopathy.
Vinobhanagar Development Society in Ibrahimpatnam in association with Siddhartha Yoga Vidyalaya, Gandhi Global Family and Gandhi Gnan Pratistan organized Nature Cure Awareness programme and laid the foundation for ‘Prakruthi Ashram’ at Gopal Ghoshala campus at Ibrahimpatnam, Rangareddy district.
Chief guest of the programme Ramachandra Rao, popular Prakruthi doctor and founder of the Sidhartha Yoga Vidyalaya, Nelakondapally, Telangana, exhorted that nature is the mother and it has absolute cure for all the diseases being suffered by human beings.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath