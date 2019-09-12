Nature’s haven waiting to be explored

From the lowest government functionary to no less a dignitary than Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao have praised the beauty of the landscape in former composite Adilabad district, often equating it with the beauty of Kashmir. But when it comes to tourism development, it seems no more than the proverbial flattered to deceive.

There were many promises and plans for tourism development in Adilabad after the formation of Telangana, but anything tangible has hardly been done so far. The efforts made till now are the repairs on Shyamgarh Fort in Nirmal town and the proposals to develop infrastructure at the famous Kuntala and Pochera waterfalls.

What has escaped the government’s attention is the rich and vast landscape of the erstwhile Adilabad district that offers a range of places to visit, and this costs much less than infrastructure development. The Tourism Department does not seem to have even a list of places where eco-tourism or nature travel tourism can take place.

The Youth Hostels’ Association of India (YHAI), Telangana State branch, has taken a lead in nature travel tourism in Adilabad. It has announced a camping and training programme, which would take nature enthusiasts through some picturesque and ecologically pristine spots in these parts.

“It is not as if the erstwhile Adilabad district is beautiful only during monsoon. The deep brown of the dry landscape in harsh summers is equally breathtaking to watch,” opined Rajesh Srivastav from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, who had worked as an engineer with a contracting firm in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district two years ago. Among the many spots through which the Tourism Department can offer rides and which the YHAI has already announced are a journey through Kerameri mandal covering the historic Jodeghat, waterfalls in Sirpur (U) mandal (both in K.B. Asifabad district), Kosai and Khandala ghats, the famous waterfalls in Adilabad and Kawal Tiger Reserve. There are other interesting places like Lohara valley located close to Khandala ghat and the journey to Jangubai cave temple located on the inter-State border with Maharashtra in Kerameri mandal. The landscape offers excellent hill-top views and is conducive for camping and, more importantly, has scope for employing locals, mainly tribals.