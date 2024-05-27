ADVERTISEMENT

Nature lover makes 9,000 seed balls to turn Rajanna Sircilla green

Published - May 27, 2024 09:04 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

The Hindu Bureau

Prakash, along with his family members, preparing seed balls as part of a campaign to increase green cover in Chandurthi mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district on Monday.

Ahead of the monsoon season, a nature lover from Suddala village in Rajanna Sircilla district has embarked on a drive to increase the green cover in the district using seed balls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prakash and his family members have prepared around 9,000 seed balls made of soil, manure and seeds of sithapal (custard apple) and various other fruit-bearing trees.

On Monday, he launched the green drive at Lingampeta village by throwing the seed balls near Mallegutta hillock well ahead of the monsoon season.

He actively spearheaded similar green initiatives in Gambhiraopet, Mallial and various other mandals in the erstwhile composite Karimnagar district in the past.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US