Nature lover makes 9,000 seed balls to turn Rajanna Sircilla green

Published - May 27, 2024 09:04 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

The Hindu Bureau
Prakash, along with his family members, preparing seed balls as part of a campaign to increase green cover in Chandurthi mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district on Monday.

Prakash, along with his family members, preparing seed balls as part of a campaign to increase green cover in Chandurthi mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district on Monday.

Ahead of the monsoon season, a nature lover from Suddala village in Rajanna Sircilla district has embarked on a drive to increase the green cover in the district using seed balls.

Prakash and his family members have prepared around 9,000 seed balls made of soil, manure and seeds of sithapal (custard apple) and various other fruit-bearing trees.

On Monday, he launched the green drive at Lingampeta village by throwing the seed balls near Mallegutta hillock well ahead of the monsoon season.

He actively spearheaded similar green initiatives in Gambhiraopet, Mallial and various other mandals in the erstwhile composite Karimnagar district in the past.

