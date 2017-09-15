Nation’s first Govt. mobile vet clinics launched

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday flagged off a hundred mobile veterinary clinics for as many Assembly constituencies in the State at People’s Plaza on the Necklace road here.

The clinics, like 108 for people which are serviced by GVK-EMRI, will also be aided by the same combination on toll free number 1962. The call centre of GVK-EMRI will work on all days from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Billed as the first in the country, the programme won the appreciation of former Prime Minister Deve Gowda and senior journalist Aroon Purie. In fact, Mr. Gowda bombarded him for a week wanting to know the operational details. Mr. Gowda told the CM that he regretted that it never occurred to him to ground such a programme when he was the Prime Minister, Mr. Rao recalled.

Help rural economy

He added that the mobile service for livestock was an offshoot of the government’s sheep distribution programme which was one of the initiatives to stir up rural economy. A fourth of the targeted 84 lakh sheep will be distributed by Dasara. The government received seven lakh applications for distribution against the expected four lakh. But, the Opposition set up obstacles unable to tolerate the success.

Fisheries development was another programme which the government took up with a budget of ₹ 1,000 crore to strengthen rural economy with farming community at the centre. The government was focussed on providing water, investment and remunerative price to farmers. Plans to make water available got a major boost with Kaleshwaram project which will irrigate lands in seven districts from next year. The Palamuru - Ranga Reddy and Sitarama projects will add to the potential.

Crop investment

Investments in agriculture were ensured by the government under a programme to provide ₹8,000 per acre to all farmers from May and remunerative price by the constitution of farmers coordination committees which will act as facilitators between government and farmers, Mr. Rao said.

On the mobile veterinary clinics, he suggested to officials to ensure that the vehicles took up periodical visits in villages to participate in de-worming and artificial insemination of animals instead of merely answering calls.

The Chief Minister boarded a van and saw for himself the interiors.

He also made the first call on 1962 when the responder, unaware that it was the Chief Minister, asked him the type of animals that were to be treated. Mr. Rao laughed away saying there were no animals around.