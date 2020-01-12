National Youth Day celebrated

The National Youth Day was celebrated at Ramakrishna Math marking the 158th birthday of Swami Vivekananda.

The celebrations began with the garlanding of the statute of Swami Vivekananda at Tank Bund and the ‘Awakening India Walk’. NCC cadets, schoolchildren, school band, Vivekananda Bala Vikas students, volunteers and Swamis of the Ramakrishna Math were part of the walk. More than 1,000 students participated in the walk, a press release said.

Ch. Vidya Sagar Rao, former governor of Maharashtra; N Ravichandran, former director of IIM, Indore; Swami Jnanadananda, Adhyaksha of Ramakrishna Math; Swami Buddhidananda of Ramakrishna Mission at Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, and Appala Prasad interacted with the youth gathered at the Vivekananda Auditorium.

During the week a series of programmes marked the National Youth Day celebrations. A convention for IT professionals and youth called “Indian Ethos for Modern Management” was held on January 10 followed by another convention for Post-Graduate students at the Ramakrishna Math.

Eminent speakers such as Sharad Sagar, Founder and CEO of Dexerity Global; Vijay Menon, Human resources academician; Madhavi Latha, CEO of Virinchi Hospitals were among who interacted.

The aim of the celebrations is to spread the message of strength, fearlessness, sacrifice, character-building and excellence among youth, the press release added.