October 11, 2023 08:15 am | Updated 08:15 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Indian School of Business (ISB) celebrated National Postal Day on Tuesday. The day, celebrated on October 10, is to acknowledge and appreciate the immense contribution made by the postal sector to nation-building. The day was marked by ‘Memories in Mail’ programme as part of which faculty and staff posted their specially designed postcards that captured moments of beauty featuring the infrastructure, flora and fauna of ISB to their dear ones, the B-school said in a release.

