National Lok Adalat to be held on Saturday

People urged to resolve pending cases

City Civil Court’s Legal Services Authority is holding National Lok Adalat on Saturday. City Civil Court Chief Judge-cum-Legal Services Authority chairperson C. Sumalatha appealed to people to resolve their pending cases relating to motor accident claims, insurance claims, family and property disputes along with debt litigation cases.

Even pre-litigation matters can also be resolved in National Lok Adalat which would be organised at City Civil Court in Puranapul of Old City and Secunderabad court complex. In the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic, both physical and virtual sessions of the Adalat would be held, the Chief Judge said. For this, six benches each at City Civil Court and Secunderabad court complex were being convened.

LSA secretary and senior civil judge K. Murali Mohan said if the disputes are resolved the court fee paid by the plaintiffs would be returned to them. He appealed to lawyers and clients to make use of the Adalat and find an amicable solution in their cases.

Those who cannot come to Adalat physically due to the pandemic can use the video conference facility, the secretary said.