National Lok Adalat on February 8

National Lok Adalat, being organised by the National Legal Services Authority all over the country, will be held on Saturday in all courts of the State.

All civil and compoundable criminal cases can be settled during the National Lok Adalat, a note from Telangana Legal Services Authority said. The service can be availed without any expenditure or fees. In case of any court fee already paid in pending cases, the amount would be refunded if the matter is settled through Lok Adalat and no appeal lies against the award passed in Lok Adalat.

People intending to settle their pending or pre-litigation cases can approach the chairman/secretary of District Legal Services Authority, Nyaya Seva Sadan, in district court complex concerned or the nearest Mandal Legal Services Committee.