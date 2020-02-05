National Lok Adalat on February 8

National Lok Adalat, being organised by the National Legal Services Authority all over the country, will be held on Saturday in all courts of the State.
All civil and compoundable criminal cases can be settled during the National Lok Adalat, a note from Telangana Legal Services Authority said. The service can be availed without any expenditure or fees. In case of any court fee already paid in pending cases, the amount would be refunded if the matter is settled through Lok Adalat and no appeal lies against the award passed in Lok Adalat.
People intending to settle their pending or pre-litigation cases can approach the chairman/secretary of District Legal Services Authority, Nyaya Seva Sadan, in district court complex concerned or the nearest Mandal Legal Services Committee.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.