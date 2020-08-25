‘National council for transgenders a step in the right direction’

Hyderabad

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for constituting a National Council for Transgender Persons.

The aim of the council includes advising the Central government on the formulation of policies, programmes, legislation and projects with respect to transgender persons; to monitor and evaluate the impact of policies and programmes designed for achieving equality and full participation of transgender persons; to review and coordinate the activities of all the departments of the government and other governmental and non-governmental organisations which are dealing with matters relating to transgender persons; to redress the grievances of transgender persons; and to perform such other functions as may be prescribed by the Central government.

In a statement here, the Minister observed that the official number of transgender persons, as per the Census of 2011, is 4.88 lakh. However, these numbers could be much higher as many may not want to be identified as the third gender owing to the stigma associated with it.

The Prime Minister’s focus on vulnerable groups such as transgender persons and the steadfast mission at ensuring social, political and economic inclusiveness through the set-up of this national council shows the focus he attaches in addressing such deep-rooted exclusions, said the Union Minister of State for Home.

The Minister also felt it was pertinent to recall the special provisions made in the National Education Policy for the empowerment of transgender persons and this conclusively proves that the Narendra Modi government aims at complete social cohesion.