National conference on e-governance starts today

Awards to be given under six categories to 26 e-governance initiatives at Central, State and District levels

A two-day national conference on e-governance will get underway at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) here on January 7.

The 24th edition of this conference is being organised by the Centre’s Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances in association with the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Telangana government.

With digital innovation set to play an important part for governance in the next decade, there is a need for conversations around the topics and technologies that would shape digital governance. The conference will serve as a forum for discussion on some of these technologies, according to the organisers.

‘India’s Techade: Digital Governance in a Post Pandemic World’ is the theme of the conference. Union Minister of State for Science and Technology and Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh and Telangana IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao are scheduled to participate in the inaugural session.

On Friday, the national e-governance awards 2021 will be presented at the conference under six categories to 26 e-governance initiatives at the Central, State and District levels and also to academic and research institutions and public sector undertakings.

The conference would provide momentum to the e-governance initiatives across the country and offer opportunities to government officials and industry captains to showcase their successful interventions in e-governance for improving end-to-end service delivery. Delegates from 28 States and nine Union Territories along with representatives from the academia, research institutions, and IT industry would be participating virtually. Delegates attending in person would follow all COVID protocols, the organisers said on Thursday.