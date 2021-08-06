‘Nation is indebted to police officers’

Union Minister Nityanand Rai presides over NPA Dikshant Parade

Ranjeeta Sharma, an IPS probationer from Faridabad in Haryana, was the cynosure of all eyes on Friday morning as she became the fifth woman in the history of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad, to command the Dikshant Parade (passing-out parade), considered a prestigious honour for any probationer.

She is also the first woman officer (P) to bag IPS Association’s Sword of Honour for Best Outdoor Probationer. She was also awarded the Prime Minister’s Baton and Home Ministry’s Revolver for Best All-round IPS Probationer of the 72nd batch of IPS among several other trophies. Ms. Sharma has been allotted Rajasthan cadre.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, who presided over the Dikshant Parade and inducted the probationers into the mainstream, after nearly two years of strenuous training said the nation was indebted to police officers and personnel of police forces, who have laid down their lives at the altar of duty to maintain the security of this nation.

“Police personnel have also been frontline warriors in the current pandemic and more than 2,000 police personnel have made the supreme sacrifice in this fight. I express my deep respect for their commitment and dedication to duty,” he said.

He also quoted the Iron Man of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who had said that ‘the Union will go, you will not have a united India if you do not have a good All India Service, which has the independence to speak out its mind’.

“I appreciate the perseverance, dedication, honesty and contribution of the officers of the IPS in keeping the country united,” he said, adding that policing should bring transformational leadership as a result of their professional competencies developed by the academy.

“Crime against women and children remains a matter of concern in our society and it should be your prime responsibility to deal with them,” Mr. Rai said, urging the newly commissioned officers to train the men and women working under them on latest technologies, for at least 100 hours every year for extraordinary results.

Further, he mentioned that the country remains entangled in serious problems such as terrorism, insurgency, communalism, religious fundamentalism, Left Wing Extremism, cybercrime etc. He hoped that the officers would live up to their idealism and standards of excellence and the values enshrined in the Constitution of India.

The Minister also congratulated 33 foreign officers, including 12 from Royal Bhutan police, 10 from Nepal, eight from the Maldives and five from Mauritius, who had completed their training at the NPA and would head back to their home country, and said he is confident that the ties built during the training will further strengthen the friendly relations between the nations.

The 144 IPS probationers of the latest batch, including 23 women, who began their basic training on December 16, 2019, participated in the Dikshant Parade, along with 34 foreign officials.