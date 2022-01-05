Nation first, students told at Freshers Party

HYDERABAD

05 January 2022 22:38 IST

Avanthi Group of Institutions at Guntapally conducted freshers’ day with new students being extended a warm welcome by senior students.

Managing director of Apparel and Textiles Park, Government of Telangana, N.J. Rajaram, who was the chief, informed the students of immense opportunities waiting for them and said that they need to grab them by equipping themselves with skills during their four-year stay on campus.

Minister for Tourism, Government of Andhra Pradesh and chairman of Avanthi Institutions, M. Srinivasa Rao said the ‘Avanthians’ were no less than IITians and all that they needed was self-belief that they can achieve big things in life. He said the nation’s growth was as important as their growth and students should imbibe the qualities of Swami Vivekananda who spread the greatness of India far and wide.

Diwakar Konda, associate director, Signiti Technologies, also spoke.

Later, students presented a bouquet of cultural events that showcased patriotism, culture and traditions of India.

Institute principal G. Ramchandra Reddy and director-HR Y. Jayaprada were among present.