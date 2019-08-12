Natco Pharma’s API plant gets 6 USFDA observations

An Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) facility of Natco Pharma at Mekaguda village near Hyderabad has been issued a Form 483 with six observations by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) at the end of an inspection. The six observations were mostly procedural in nature and the company believes that none is related to data integrity and they can be addressed within a short period of time, Natco Pharma said on Monday.

The USFDA inspected the facility from August 5-9. The company would provide due justifications and corrective action plan within the next 15 working days to address the observations, a release from Natco Pharma said.

Through a Form 483, the regulator notified the company management of objectionable conditions that may constitute violations of the relevant U.S. laws.

The company said some of the key points in the observations were recommendation for certain procedural improvements in gowning section as well as in process revalidation protocols and approval of alternate supplier sources; and more effective training of employees engaged in the manufacturing and packaging areas.

The observations also relate to the procedural and handling gaps found in settling plate management in the microbiology lab and ‘status tags’ not found for certain drying process equipment.