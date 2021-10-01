Natco Pharma launches higher strength anti-cancer generic drug in U.S.

HYDERABAD

Natco Pharma on Friday said marketing partner Breckenridge Pharmaceutical Inc. has launched 10 mg strength of Everolimus Tablets (generic for Afinitor) in the US market.

The drug is used in the treatment of certain cancer. USFDA had previously granted final approval for this ANDA.

The 10mg strength of Afinitor had generated annual sales of $392 million during the twelve months ending July 2021, it said citing industry sales data.

Breckenridge launched Everolimus tablets 2.5mg, 5mg and 7.5mg strengths during the first quarter of 2021 in the US., the company said in a release.