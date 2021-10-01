Hyderabad

Natco Pharma launches higher strength anti-cancer generic drug in U.S.

Natco Pharma on Friday said marketing partner Breckenridge Pharmaceutical Inc. has launched 10 mg strength of Everolimus Tablets (generic for Afinitor) in the US market.

The drug is used in the treatment of certain cancer. USFDA had previously granted final approval for this ANDA.

The 10mg strength of Afinitor had generated annual sales of $392 million during the twelve months ending July 2021, it said citing industry sales data.

Breckenridge launched Everolimus tablets 2.5mg, 5mg and 7.5mg strengths during the first quarter of 2021 in the US., the company said in a release.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 2, 2021 12:03:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/natco-pharma-launches-higher-strength-anti-cancer-generic-drug-in-us/article36784544.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY