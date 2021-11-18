Natco Pharma launches cancer drugs

HYDERABAD

18 November 2021

Natco Pharma has launched in India a fixed-dose combination of Trifluridine and Tipiracil, which is indicated for treatment of advanced colorectal and gastric cancers and 10mg strength of Everolimus tablets (generic for Afinitor) used in treatment of certain cancers in the US market.

Tipanat, the brand name under which the fixed-dose combination tablet has been launched, is a novel antineoplastic nucleoside. Approximately 1.25 lakh new cases of advanced colorectal and gastric cancers are reported every year in India. Tipanat will be available in a pack of 20 tablets in a bottle, the drug maker said in a release.

In another release, the company said marketing partner Breckenridge Pharmaceutical Inc has launched the 10mg strength of Everolimus tablets in the US market. The 10mg strength of Afinitor generated annual sales of $392 million during the 12 months ending July 2021, the company said citing industry sales data. Earlier this year, Breckenridge had launched Everolimus tablets in 2.5mg, 5mg and 7.5mg strengths in the US market, it said.

