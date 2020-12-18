Natco Pharma launches anticoagulant tablet

Drugmaker Natco Pharma on Thursday said that it has launched an anti-blood clot tablet, Rivaroxaban, in the country.

An anticoagulant medication used to treat and prevent blood clots, Rivaroxaban is currently sold by Bayer under brand name of Xarelto in the Indian market. Natco said it has launched the Rivaroxaban molecule, under brand RPIGAT.

It follows successful previous launches of DABIGAT (Dabigatran) and APIGAT (Apixaban) and is in line with the company’s mission of affordable medicines accessible to all.

RPIGAT has been launched in four strengths - 20 mg, 15 mg, 10 mg and 2.5 mg. The MRP of 20 mg is ₹14 per tablet, a release from Natco Pharma said.