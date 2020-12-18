Hyderabad

Natco Pharma launches anticoagulant tablet

Drugmaker Natco Pharma on Thursday said that it has launched an anti-blood clot tablet, Rivaroxaban, in the country.

An anticoagulant medication used to treat and prevent blood clots, Rivaroxaban is currently sold by Bayer under brand name of Xarelto in the Indian market. Natco said it has launched the Rivaroxaban molecule, under brand RPIGAT.

It follows successful previous launches of DABIGAT (Dabigatran) and APIGAT (Apixaban) and is in line with the company’s mission of affordable medicines accessible to all.

RPIGAT has been launched in four strengths - 20 mg, 15 mg, 10 mg and 2.5 mg. The MRP of 20 mg is ₹14 per tablet, a release from Natco Pharma said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 18, 2020 12:34:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/natco-pharma-launches-anticoagulant-tablet/article33358730.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY