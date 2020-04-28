Natco Pharma facility gets USFDA nod

Natco Pharma has received the final approval from US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the first supplemental abbreviated new drug application (sANDA) product filed from the company’s new drug formulations facility in JNPC SEZ, Ramky Pharma City, Visakhapatnam.
The sANDA, submitted as “Prior Approval Supplement,” provides for the Visakhapatnam facility as an alternate site for manufacture of the approved drug product for the U.S. market, Natco Pharma said on Tuesday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.