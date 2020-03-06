Hyderabad

Natco Pharma facility completes USFDA inspection

The formulation facility of Natco Pharma in Kothur village, near Hyderabad, has received a single observation at the end of a pre-approval inspection from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The inspection was conducted from March 2 to 6. “At the end of the inspection, the facility received a single observation related to equipment qualification of a co-mill used in the process that had operating speed slightly outside the qualification range. The company believes that this is a minor observation and can be addressed within a short period of time,” a release from the Hyderabad-headquartered drug-maker said on Friday.

The company said it would provide due justification and corrective action plan within next 15 working days to address the observation.

