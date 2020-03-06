Hyderabad

Natco Pharma facility completes USFDA inspection

The formulation facility of Natco Pharma in Kothur village, near Hyderabad, has received a single observation at the end of a pre-approval inspection from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The inspection was conducted from March 2 to 6. “At the end of the inspection, the facility received a single observation related to equipment qualification of a co-mill used in the process that had operating speed slightly outside the qualification range. The company believes that this is a minor observation and can be addressed within a short period of time,” a release from the Hyderabad-headquartered drug-maker said on Friday.

The company said it would provide due justification and corrective action plan within next 15 working days to address the observation.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 6, 2020 9:37:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/natco-pharma-facility-completes-usfda-inspection/article31003138.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY