NASSCOM e-learning platform now for Telangana students

IT and ITes Sector Skills Council of NASSCOM in association with Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) and Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) on Friday unveiled ‘Future Skills PRIME Platform’ for the State.
Jayesh Ranjan, IT Principal Secretary, launched the programme and said rapid adoption of digital can help maintain normalcy and rebound from adversity. Emerging technologies will play an important role and Telangana students must lead this transformation, Mr Ranjan added.
TASK CEO Shrikant Sinha said, “Future Skills Prime provides courses on emerging technology free of cost that will be beneficial to students, faculty members and the management of education boards and institutions”.
The programme will offer a robust online platform to encourage remote and self-paced learning. Many awareness-building modules will be free to access and 4.12 lakh learners will get subsidised access to certified courses in emerging technologies like AI, Internet of things, Big Data Analytics, Robotic Process Automation, Additive Manufacturing/3D Printing, Cloud Computing, Social and Mobile, Cyber Security, Augmented/Virtual Reality and Blockchain, informed TSCHE chairman T. Papi Reddy and vice-chairman V. Venkata Ramana.
TSCHE vice-chairman R. Limbadri, CEO of IT-ITeS Sector Skills Council NASSCOM Sandhya Chintala, CCO NEAT, AICTE Buddha Chandra Shekar, and head of FutureSkills Prime at NASSCOM Kirti Seth also spoke.
