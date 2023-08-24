HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Narsapur MLA’s supporters step up pressure

Mudiraj community extends support to Neelam Madhu

August 24, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - SANGAREDDY

R Avadhani
R. Avadhani

With ruling Bharat Rasthra Samithi (BRS) leadership announcing candidates for the Assembly elections and names kept pending at some places, disgruntled voices are rising slowly.

In move to increase pressure on BRS, supporters of Narsapur MLA Ch. Madan Reddy in Medak district visited the camp office of Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao and waited there for more than three hours.

Party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has kept the announcement of candidate pending in Narsapur Assembly constituency. Former minister and Women’s Commission chairperson V. Sunitha Lakshma Reddy has been seeking party nomination from here and the rumour is that the party leadership kept the finalisation pending as it was examining the possibility of her nomination. In this backdrop, the supporters of Madan Reddy have been making repeated appeals to the party leadership to finalise his candidature.

They waited at the camp office for about three hours and then only were able to meet the Minister. The reportedly told the Minister that Mr. Madan Reddy had won twice against Ms. Sunitha Lakhsma Reddy and now not allotting ticket to him was not right. They were said have given two days for party leaders to take a positive decision, after which they would be forced to implement their action plan.

Dissatisfied over not allotting ticket to Neelam Madhu from Patancheru, who has been working to get nomination for the past few months, some Mudiraj community leaders extended support to Mr. Madhu and asked him to contest the elections. They demanded that he contest elections as independent if warranted. “We wish to get justice for our community. We are requesting the party leadership to reconsider its decision in allotting ticket,” Mr. Madhu told The Hindu.

Meanwhile, BRS district president and party nominee from Sangareddy Assembly constituency Chinta Prabhakar, who has been trying to get the support of those who aspire for ticket in the Assembly elections, went to the house of Patnam Manikyam, who openly declared that he would contest the elections. However, Mr. Manikyam was not available at the time of his visit.

Mr. Prabhakar met Dr. Srihari, who also sought party ticket, and requested his support in the elections.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.