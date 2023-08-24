Narsapur MLA’s supporters step up pressure

August 24, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - SANGAREDDY

With ruling Bharat Rasthra Samithi (BRS) leadership announcing candidates for the Assembly elections and names kept pending at some places, disgruntled voices are rising slowly.

In move to increase pressure on BRS, supporters of Narsapur MLA Ch. Madan Reddy in Medak district visited the camp office of Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao and waited there for more than three hours.

Party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has kept the announcement of candidate pending in Narsapur Assembly constituency. Former minister and Women’s Commission chairperson V. Sunitha Lakshma Reddy has been seeking party nomination from here and the rumour is that the party leadership kept the finalisation pending as it was examining the possibility of her nomination. In this backdrop, the supporters of Madan Reddy have been making repeated appeals to the party leadership to finalise his candidature.

They waited at the camp office for about three hours and then only were able to meet the Minister. The reportedly told the Minister that Mr. Madan Reddy had won twice against Ms. Sunitha Lakhsma Reddy and now not allotting ticket to him was not right. They were said have given two days for party leaders to take a positive decision, after which they would be forced to implement their action plan.

Dissatisfied over not allotting ticket to Neelam Madhu from Patancheru, who has been working to get nomination for the past few months, some Mudiraj community leaders extended support to Mr. Madhu and asked him to contest the elections. They demanded that he contest elections as independent if warranted. “We wish to get justice for our community. We are requesting the party leadership to reconsider its decision in allotting ticket,” Mr. Madhu told The Hindu.

Meanwhile, BRS district president and party nominee from Sangareddy Assembly constituency Chinta Prabhakar, who has been trying to get the support of those who aspire for ticket in the Assembly elections, went to the house of Patnam Manikyam, who openly declared that he would contest the elections. However, Mr. Manikyam was not available at the time of his visit.

Mr. Prabhakar met Dr. Srihari, who also sought party ticket, and requested his support in the elections.