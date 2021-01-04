Hyderabad

Narrow escape for Rajdhani passengers

Passengers on the New Delhi-Bengaluru Rajdhani Express had a narrow escape when the engine driver noticed smoke and halted the train immediately between Tandur and Vikarabad stations at about 7.30 p.m. on Sunday.

Railway officials informed that the train had left Secunderabad station and was on its way to Bengaluru when the smoke was noticed. The overhead of the loco engine caught fire due to a short-circuit on the move. The train was brought to a halt at the next station where railway staff and fire personnel from Tandur broke open the windows of the engine and extinguished the fire.

The engine was separated from rest of the bogies to avoid the fire from spreading to the rakes. The train was halted for about 40 minutes when a relief locomotive was requisitioned and later, it resumed its journey.

