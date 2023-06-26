HamberMenu
Narrow escape for members of marriage party as private bus falls on its side on Rajiv Rahadari

June 26, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - PEDDAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Around 45 members of a marriage party had a narrow escape when the private bus they were travelling in fell on its side at Katnapalli village in Sulthanabad mandal of Peddapalli district on Monday morning.

At least 10 members of the wedding party from Ramagundam suffered minor injuries in the accident which took place around 8 a.m. when they were returning home after attending a marriage ceremony in Hyderabad.

The driver of the private bus reportedly lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid collision with an autorickshaw near Katnapalli on the Karimnagar-Ramagundam stretch of the Rajiv Rahadari (SH-1), resulting in the accident, sources said.

The police shifted the injured to a hospital in Sulthanabad.

