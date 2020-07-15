Hyderabad

Narrow escape for senior IPS officer

Senior IPS officer and State level Police Recruitment Board Chairman V.V. Srinivasa Rao had a narrow escape after his official SUV skidded and turned turtle on the Nehru Outer Ring under Narsingi police station limits on Wednesday evening.

Mr Rao suffered a leg fracture. The vehicle skid due to rain, while he was returning home from the State Police Academy around 9 p.m.

He also holds charge as the director of RBVRR Telangana State Police Academy.

