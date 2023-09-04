ADVERTISEMENT

Narrow escape for Eatala Rajender

September 04, 2023 06:41 am | Updated 06:42 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender’s vehicle was hit by another car from his convoy at Lalithapur village in Karimnagar district

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State election management committee chairman and Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender had a narrow escape on Sunday night when his vehicle was hit by another car from his convoy at Lalithapur village in Manakondur mandal of Karimnagar district.

According to sources, the incident occurred when the driver of the car carrying Mr. Rajender applied sudden brakes on noticing a herd of sheep crossing the road amid rain. However, no one was injured. The rear portion of the car was slightly damaged.

Mr. Rajender resumed his journey to Huzurabad in another vehicle a little later.

