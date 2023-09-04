HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Narrow escape for Eatala Rajender

Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender’s vehicle was hit by another car from his convoy at Lalithapur village in Karimnagar district

September 04, 2023 06:41 am | Updated 06:42 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State election management committee chairman and Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender had a narrow escape on Sunday night when his vehicle was hit by another car from his convoy at Lalithapur village in Manakondur mandal of Karimnagar district.

According to sources, the incident occurred when the driver of the car carrying Mr. Rajender applied sudden brakes on noticing a herd of sheep crossing the road amid rain. However, no one was injured. The rear portion of the car was slightly damaged.

Mr. Rajender resumed his journey to Huzurabad in another vehicle a little later.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.