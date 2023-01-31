ADVERTISEMENT

Narrow escape for children as RTC bus hits school bus

January 31, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

The Hindu Bureau

Several students of a private school sustained minor injuries when a speeding TSRTC bus rammed their school bus from behind at Yellareddypet town of Rajanna Sircilla district on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred when the school bus carrying 20 students was hit by a Sircilla-bound ‘Palle Velugu’ bus from the rear side, sources said.

Students sitting in the last row of the bus and a few passengers of the TSRTC bus reportedly sustained bruises and slight bleeding injuries under the impact of the collision.

As the panic-stricken schoolchildren screamed for help, locals rushed to their rescue and shifted the injured to a private hospital.

