Narrow escape for BRS MLC Kaushik Reddy as car crashes into ditch

June 12, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC P Kaushik Reddy had a narrow escape after the car he was travelling in crashed into a roadside ditch at Shamshabad village in Manakondur mandal on the Karimnagar-Warangal highway on Monday morning.

The car driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid hitting a two-wheeler, resulting in the accident, sources said.

Mr Reddy and other occupants of the car escaped unhurt as the airbags in the vehicle opened during the crash.

According to sources, the two-wheeler rider reportedly suffered minor injuries after falling from the bike. He was shifted to a hospital in Huzurabad.

The front portion of the car was partially damaged in the accident.

