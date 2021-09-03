Narrow escape for biker

A man had a narrow escape after his bike got stuck in a flooded causeway amid heavy rain at Kakarla village in Julurupadu mandal early on Friday morning. Local youths rushed to his help and pulled him to safety braving heavy downpour, sources said. The incident occurred when the biker was attempting to cross a flash flood hit low-level causeway on Padamati Narasapuram-Bethalapadu road.

Heavy rains battered many parts of the district on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday resulting in waterlogging in several low-lying areas in the district headquarters town of Kothagudem and its surrounding mandals.

Rainwater entered the houses at Ashok Nagar in Laxmidevipalli mandal causing severe hardships to dwellers.

According to sources, some aggrieved residents of Ramavaram area in the coal belt region staged a protest on the roadside against the recurring problem of waterlogging in their residential area.

In Khammam district, heavy rain lashed several localities in Khammam and its adjoining areas in the small hours of the day.