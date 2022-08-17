NARFBR to facilitate cutting-edge research: Kishan

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy during a visit to the National Animal Resource Facility for Biomedical Research in Genome Valley, Hyderabad, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region G.Kishan Reddy on Tuesday underscored the significance of the National Animal Resource Facility for Biomedical Research (NARFBR) established by the Centre in Genome Valley, Hyderabad.

Focused on advancement of human and animal health, it will be a boon to pharma and bio-medical industry as well as facilitate cutting edge research, the Minister said during a visit to the facility. Conceived on over 100 acres in Genome Valley, the biotech hub of Telangana, the objective is to provide high quality (specific pathogen free) biological resources.

The Centre has developed the facility with an investment of around ₹400 crore. NARFBR is poised to address bio-medical needs of the country, Mr.Reddy said. It will also house a vaccine testing centre, which will be only the second such in the country. The existing facility is in Himachal Pradesh, he added.

Mr.Reddy, who during the visit interacted with the staff and went around facilities on the campus, including rodent, equine and primate facilities, said setting up of such institutions is the result of the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and in line with the emphasis on making India self-reliant. The focus is to reduce dependence on imports and cater to the world, something the country had demonstrated recently with the COVID vaccines, he said.

Several international organisations, universities and animal welfare bodies have appreciated the setting up of NARFBR, which will be a pioneer in Asia, he said, adding that the Centre will be setting up many facilities in Hyderabad. Mr.Reddy said he and officials concerned have also written to the Telangana government seeking about 30 acres to establish Science City in Hyderabad.

A note on NARFBR said it will make all resources available for basic, applied and regulatory research activities to bio-tech, bio-pharma and bio-medical institutions of the country. NARFBR, with its exclusive large animal BSL-3 facility, will help progress of biotech, bio-pharma and biomedical research.

Around 4 lakh sq.ft. space is for biomedical research activities on small animals (rat, mouse, hamster, guinea-pig, rabbit) and large animals (monkey, sheep, goat, dog, pig, and horse). The campus houses dedicated buildings with infrastructure for different species of experimental animals. A 3MW solar power plant is to be installed soon, the note said.