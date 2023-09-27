HamberMenu
NAREDCO Telangana property show to be organised from Oct. 6-8

September 27, 2023 08:27 am | Updated 08:28 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) Telangana announced on Tuesday that the 13th edition of NAREDCO Telangana property show will be held at HITEX exhibition centre from October 6 to 8.

“The three-day event will showcase different properties to meet the requirements of various customers. As we head towards the festive season, this is the right time for every prospective buyer to consider, plan and invest in a property of their choice,” said president NAREDCO Telangana, B Sunil Chandra Reddy.

Over a 100 participants comprising developers, building material suppliers and financial institutions will be showcasing their products and technologies at the upcoming property show.

Mr. Reddy further added that over the past decade, Hyderabad has consistently delivered outstanding results in the real estate sector. Unlike some other major cities that saw single-digit or negative growth, Hyderabad has often achieved double-digit growth.

