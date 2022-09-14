NAREDCO Telangana Property Show in Hyderabad from Sept.23-25

Over 100 participants comprising developers, building material suppliers and financial institutions to showcase products, technologies

Real Estate Developers Association NAREDCO Telangana, formerly TREDA, announced that the 12th edition of the ‘NAREDCO Telangana Property Show, will be held at HITEX Exhibition Centre from September 23 to 25 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Over 100 participants comprising developers, building material suppliers and financial institutions will showcase their products and technologies, properties including residential, office commercial, and retail commercial to meet the requirements of varied customers, said president B.Sunil Chandra Reddy at a press conference on Wednesday.

“TREDA has been rechristened to NAREDCO Telangana and henceforth, we will be working closely with the national body. In the last decade, Hyderabad has performed exceptionally well and we have witnessed the real estate sector posting double-digit growth in a few of the years, as compared to other key metros. This is thanks to the infrastructure development and industry-friendly reforms undertaken by the Telangana government,” he said.

Despite global headwinds due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and post-pandemic challenges, the Indian economy continues to consolidate on the path to recovery and so does Hyderabad, which is among the top metropolitan cities, he said. The real estate sector here has witnessed robust growth in the last few quarters and the State capital is becoming the most preferred destination for multinational companies to set up their operations, he pointed out.

NAREDCO-Telangana treasurer Kali Prasad Damera, secretary-general Vijaya Sai Meka, and executive vice president K. Sreedhar Reddy were also present.